Photos show Danny Westergaard run the Badwater 135 through Death Valley for the 18th time

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — For 37 years — in a searing California desert — runners from across the globe have embarked on a 135-mile race through one of the hottest places on Earth — Death Valley. The annual Badwater 135 Ultramarathon takes place in July, when temperatures soar into the 130s F (54.4s C). At age 66, Danny Westergaard ran to the finish line for the 18th time.

