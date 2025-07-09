Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos of the Texas…

Photos of the Texas vigil honoring flood victims and the many still missing

The Associated Press

July 9, 2025, 10:06 PM

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Several hundred people gathered at Tivy High School’s stadium in Kerr County, Texas, to mourn the victims of the catastrophic flash floods that hit the region and to honor the many still missing. The vigil Wednesday included tributes to Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up