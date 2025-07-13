Photos of the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, features photo highlights from the final of the Club World Cup soccer match…

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, features photo highlights from the final of the Club World Cup soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in East Rutherford, N.J. Chelsea won 3-0 with two goals from Cole Palmer and a dink from João Pedro.

