Photos of the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain

The Associated Press

July 13, 2025, 9:13 PM

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, features photo highlights from the final of the Club World Cup soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in East Rutherford, N.J. Chelsea won 3-0 with two goals from Cole Palmer and a dink from João Pedro.

