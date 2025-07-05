Photos of rescue teams searching for missing campers after Texas Hill Country flash flood

HUNT, Texas (AP) — A powerful flash flood swept through Texas Hill Country, causing widespread devastation and leading to the…

HUNT, Texas (AP) — A powerful flash flood swept through Texas Hill Country, causing widespread devastation and leading to the deaths of multiple adults and children. Search and rescue teams using helicopters, boats and drones are working nonstop to find survivors and victims. Camp Mystic, a Christian girls summer camp, was especially hard hit, with many campers still missing.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.