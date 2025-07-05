Live Radio
Photos of rescue teams searching for missing campers after Texas Hill Country flash flood

The Associated Press

July 5, 2025, 9:54 PM

HUNT, Texas (AP) — A powerful flash flood swept through Texas Hill Country, causing widespread devastation and leading to the deaths of multiple adults and children. Search and rescue teams using helicopters, boats and drones are working nonstop to find survivors and victims. Camp Mystic, a Christian girls summer camp, was especially hard hit, with many campers still missing.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

