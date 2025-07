GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Experts warn that Gaza is nearing famine, citing Israel’s blockade and military offensive following…

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Experts warn that Gaza is nearing famine, citing Israel’s blockade and military offensive following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The World Health Organization reports a sharp rise in malnutrition and disease, with a large portion of Gaza’s 2 million residents now starving.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.