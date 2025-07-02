Photos of celebrity trials that have garnered wide-spread attention

A New York City jury convicted Sean “Diddy” Combs on prostitution-related charges but acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering.…

A New York City jury convicted Sean “Diddy” Combs on prostitution-related charges but acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering. The case joins a list of high-profile celebrity trials, including those of O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Harvey Weinstein and Alec Baldwin, that have captured public attention.

