Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos of celebrity trials…

Photos of celebrity trials that have garnered wide-spread attention

The Associated Press

July 2, 2025, 8:35 PM

A New York City jury convicted Sean “Diddy” Combs on prostitution-related charges but acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering. The case joins a list of high-profile celebrity trials, including those of O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Harvey Weinstein and Alec Baldwin, that have captured public attention.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up