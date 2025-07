A new 50% U.S. tariff on Brazilian imports threatens the livelihoods of small-scale coffee farmers, who produce over two-thirds of…

A new 50% U.S. tariff on Brazilian imports threatens the livelihoods of small-scale coffee farmers, who produce over two-thirds of Brazil’s coffee. Experts warn these family-run farms will be hit hardest, lacking the means to adapt or access new markets.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

