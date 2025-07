CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A confrontation erupted Thursday between protesters and federal officials carrying out a raid on a Southern…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A confrontation erupted Thursday between protesters and federal officials carrying out a raid on a Southern California farm, with authorities throwing canisters that sprayed what looked like smoke into the air to disperse the crowd.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.