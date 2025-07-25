Photos from Comic-Con 2025, where superheroes, sci-fi and fantasy rule

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans — many in costumes — are attending Comic-Con 2025, a…

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans — many in costumes — are attending Comic-Con 2025, a four-day pop culture spectacle packed with celebrities and interactive attractions.

Comic-Con International, held annually at the San Diego Convention Center, brings together fans who celebrate their favorite comic books, movies, television and video games and learn about what’s next for their heroes and villains.

This year’s convention, which runs through Sunday and is expected to draw 135,000 attendees, will feature updates on the new “Predator” movie and “Alien” series, as well a special appearance by George Lucas.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.