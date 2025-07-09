Live Radio
Home » National News » Photo highlights from the…

Photo highlights from the Club World Cup semifinals

The Associated Press

July 9, 2025, 10:20 PM

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, features photo highlights from the semifinals of the Club World Cup soccer competition in the United States. The tournament ends Sunday with a final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up