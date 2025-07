MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Madsen, prolific ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill’ actor, dies unexpectedly at 67, manager says (CORRECTS:…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Madsen, prolific ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill’ actor, dies unexpectedly at 67, manager says (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Madsen’s age).

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.