Massachusetts governor will give an update on assisted-living fire that killed 10

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is slated to meet with city officials and will update the public Tuesday about the response to a fire at an assisted-living facility in Fall River that killed 10 people.

The July 13 fire at Gabriel House in the city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Boston remains under investigation. The blaze left some residents hanging out windows of the three-story facility screaming for help. The fire highlighted the lack of regulations governing assisted-living facilities that often care for low-income or disabled residents.

Later Tuesday, the Bristol County district attorney’s office is expected to hold a news conference to provide an update on the investigation. Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, authorities have said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The district attorney’s office identified the 10th victim as Halina Lawler, 70, on Monday. The victims of the fire ranged in age from 61 to 86.

A resident of Gabriel House filed a lawsuit Monday alleging the facility was not properly managed, staffed or maintained, that residency rules were not enforced “and emergency response procedures were not put in place.”

Trapped in his room during the fire, Steven Oldrid was in an “already compromised physical condition” when he suffered smoke inhalation and lost consciousness, according to the complaint filed in Bristol County Superior Court. As a result, Oldrid says he has increased mobility restrictions and has racked up medical bills for treatment.

George K. Regan Jr., a spokesperson for the facility owned by Dennis Etzkorn, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit. A phone message was also left with Oldrid’s attorney.

Etzkorn has said he is cooperating with investigations into the fire. Gabriel House issued a statement Monday emphasizing the importance of finding out “exactly what caused this catastrophe, and if there were factors that made it worse.” The statement said the facility placed a premium on residents’ safety.

“Maintaining compliance with all safety and building codes has always been our priority, and there were quarterly inspections of the fire suppression system – the latest as recently as five days prior to the fire,” said the facility’s spokesperson.

A state agency that ensures assisted-living residences comply with regulations will investigate all 273 facilities in Massachusetts to make sure they are “prepared to protect residents during emergencies,” the governor said in a statement last week. She called the fire “a horrible tragedy” and a chance to improve safety.

“This is a moment to make sure that every Assisted Living Residence is prepared to respond to emergencies and to protect the safety of their residents,” Healey said.

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press writer Leah Willingham in Boston contributed.

