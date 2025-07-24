Georgian court rules to keep British teenager in custody over drug smuggling charges

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A court in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi ruled Thursday to keep British teenager Bella May…

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A court in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi ruled Thursday to keep British teenager Bella May Culley in custody following her arrest in May on drug smuggling charges.

Culley, 19, was arrested upon arrival at Tbilisi Airport and accused of attempting to smuggle 12 kilograms (26.4 pounds) of marijuana and 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of hashish into the country. If found guilty, she faces up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

An investigation is ongoing to identify possible accomplices in the case, Georgia’s Prosecutor’s office said.

The teenager pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying she was tortured in Thailand and forced to carry the drugs. Culley’s lawyer, Malkhaz Salakaia, told reporters that she showed visible physical signs of torture upon her arrival in Georgia.

“The torture occurred took place before the transportation of the luggage, which she never touched. Specific individuals handled and checked in her luggage,” Salakaia said.

Speaking in front of Tbilisi City Court, Culley asked the judge to see the case “from her eyes.”

“I never thought something like this would happen to me,” Culley said.

Her lawyer also confirmed the teenager, who is pregnant, was receiving medical care from the prison’s medical team. Culley’s mother, Lyanne Kennedy, attended the hearing in Tbilisi and broke into tears upon hearing her daughter was carrying a baby boy.

Culley’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.

