Ford Foundation’s outgoing president joins the board of Obama Foundation

Darren Walker’s post-Ford Foundation future is starting to take shape, as the outgoing president is now set to join The Obama Foundation’s board of directors.

The Obama Foundation, the Chicago-based nonprofit of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama focused on encouraging active involvement in democracy through initiatives like the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and the Obama Youth Jobs Corps, announced Monday that Walker would join the board on Nov. 1.

“Darren Walker is an outstanding example of what it means to lead with purpose in philanthropy,” President Obama said in a statement. “Darren’s work to challenge long-held assumptions, stand up to injustice, and build unlikely partnerships aligns perfectly with the mission of the Obama Foundation. His experience and insight will sharpen our thinking and deepen our impact as we help the next generation of leaders change their world for the better.”

Walker, 65, who has led the Ford Foundation since 2013 and oversaw major investments in gender equity and disability rights, is one of philanthropy’s best-known leaders. He has been one of Rolling Stone’s “25 People Shaping the Future” and Time’s “100 Most Influential People.”

“Joining The Obama Foundation Board feels like coming home to everything I believe about leadership and change,” Walker said in a statement. “I believe deeply in the power of individuals to change the world, and I’m honored to work with President and Mrs. Obama to help empower and support the next generation of changemakers.”

In addition to his new role at the Obama Foundation, Walker has already been named president of the National Gallery of Art. In September, “The Idea of America: Reflections on Inequality, Democracy, and the Values We Share,” a collection of his essays, will be published. The Ford Foundation has selected Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken, a leading expert on constitutional law and democracy, to succeed Darren Walker as its president.

Marty Nesbitt, chairman of the Obama Foundation’s board of directors, said Walker will help the nonprofit stick to its mission. “Darren brings a rare combination of visionary thinking and practical know-how that will strengthen our governance and sharpen our impact,” he said. “His deep experience leading through complexity and bringing diverse voices to the table will be an invaluable asset as we guide the foundation into its next chapter and open the Obama Presidential Center next year.”

