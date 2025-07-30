Nebraska plant explosion killed 2 girls and an employee, and the fire is still burning

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Two girls were waiting for a relative to finish work at a Nebraska biofuel plant when…

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Two girls were waiting for a relative to finish work at a Nebraska biofuel plant when all three were killed in a massive explosion that shook the town, officials said Wednesday. The fire was still smoldering more than a day later and crews say they can’t safely enter the building’s unstable wreckage to recover the remains.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said at a news conference that the children were at the Horizon Biofuels plant ahead of a doctor’s appointment, and although he wasn’t sure of their exact ages, he believed both were under age 12. Dodge County Sheriff Sgt. Brie Frank later confirmed the three were family.

The plant makes animal bedding and wood pellets for heating and smoking food, using tons of wood waste. Spellerberg said authorities believe Tuesday’s blast was likely a wood dust explosion in the tall elevator tower.

“That’s really the only thing that makes sense,” Spellerberg said. He said Horizon Biofuels is cooperating “as far as I know.”

The company did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The top of the elevator tower was torn apart, exposing a mangled concrete-and-rebar core. Metal siding on the building below was left crumpled and charred, while wisps of white smoke drifted into the air Wednesday despite rain overnight.

Spellerberg said fire crews were evaluating whether the whole facility might collapse, making it difficult to get inside as they battle the fire.

“It’s going to be very slow,” said Carl Nielsen of the city’s volunteer fire department. He said authorities do not have a timeline for when they expect to bring the bodies out.

“My heart hurts,” Spellerberg told reporters. “It’s a tragedy. We pray for all the families involved.”

The company has 10 employees, according to the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

A 2014 fire at the building had damaged the electrical system but left the structure intact, according to reporting by the Fremont Tribune. Significant accumulations of wood dust particles can be a fire and explosion hazard, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Taylor Kirklin, who lives about a half mile (0.8 kilometers) from the building, said her whole house shook from the explosion at around noon, which was so loud she thought someone crashed a car into her family’s dog kennel business on the property.

“We were really unsure when the explosion happened which plant it was, because there are so many in that area,” she said.

Emily Anderson, who lives just blocks from the plant, said she heard “one really big boom” before police cars flooded in.

“There were just huge plumes of very, very black smoke,” Anderson said. “It was scary.”

Fremont, a city of about 27,000 and the sixth-largest in Nebraska, is 32 miles (52 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

