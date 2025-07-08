Family of 4, including 2 children, killed in North Carolina plane crash

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina family of four, including two school-age children, died when their small plane crashed…

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina family of four, including two school-age children, died when their small plane crashed as they flew back from Florida.

A National Transportation Safety Board crash investigator arrived Tuesday at the site of Monday’s crash in a field near some trees northeast of Sanford, North Carolina.

The state Highway Patrol identified those killed as Travis and Candace Buchanan, who were both 35; Aubrey Buchanan, 10; and Walker Buchanan, 9. Three of the four died at the scene, while the fourth was pronounced dead at a hospital, the patrol said in a news release.

There were no survivors of the Cirrus SR22T airplane’s crash, which an NTSB official said happened about 1:30 p.m. Federal Aviation Administration records list Travis Buchanan of Sanford as the plane’s owner.

The plane departed Merritt Island, Florida, about 11 a.m. Monday and was headed to the Raleigh Executive Jetport outside Sanford, which is about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the crash site, NTSB crash investigator Ryan Enders said at a news conference. Sanford is 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

Enders said the airplane advised a Jetport flight services operator about communications and navigational equipment loss when it was about 5 to 6 miles (8 to 9.7 kilometers) from the airport. Shortly thereafter, the plane reported engine issues, he said.

The aircraft wreckage ultimately will be recovered and taken to a facility for further evaluation. A preliminary report about the crash will be issued in about three weeks, with a final report to follow in about 18 months, according to Enders.

WRAL-TV reported that the family owned Buchanan Farms in Sanford. Abraham Garcia said he had worked for Travis Buchanan at the farms for more than eight years and “he helped me all the time.” The Buchanan family was heading back from the beach, he said.

Grace Christian School in Sanford said on its Facebook page that Travis and Candace Buchanan were the parents of Aubrey, a fifth grader this fall at the school, and Walker, an upcoming fourth grader.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of one of our Crusader Families,” the post said, referencing the school’s nickname. “During this incredibly difficult time, we stand together in support of their family and one another.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.