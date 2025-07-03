A woman lied to deputies right before her son killed one of them, South Carolina authorities say

LAMAR, S.C. (AP) — The 77-year-old mother of a man who fatally shot a South Carolina deputy has been arrested…

LAMAR, S.C. (AP) — The 77-year-old mother of a man who fatally shot a South Carolina deputy has been arrested and charged with lying to officers by saying he wasn’t home just before he ambushed them, authorities said.

Linda Perry Dennett was charged with obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony on Thursday, two days after her son Cameron Ray Dennett was killed in a shootout with a Darlington County deputy.

When Deputy Devin Mason and his partner came to the Dennetts’ home in Lamar to arrest him around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Linda Dennett said her son was not there and asked the officers to leave, according to a sworn statement from a State Law Enforcement Division agent.

Mason went to open a closer bathroom door and Cameron Dennett started firing, wounding Mason’s partner. Mason fired back and both the deputy and the suspect were killed, state agents said.

Cameron Dennett, 25, was wanted for criminal conspiracy, forgery and a computer crime and was not allowed to have a gun, deputies said.

His mother told agents after the shooting that she knew he was in the house, had a gun and was wanted, according to arrest warrants.

Linda Dennett remained in the Darlington County jail Thursday afternoon. Records did not indicate whether she had an attorney who could comment.

The second officer, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

A 28-year-old woman facing similar charges was taken into custody outside the home early Tuesday and was not hurt, investigators said.

Mason, 27, graduated from the state’s criminal justice academy three months ago and had just finished field training last week, Darlington County Sheriff Michael August said in a statement.

Mason also was engaged to be married and was the father of a 2-month-old son, officials said.

“In his time with us, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, integrity, and professionalism,” August said, “Deputy Mason served the people of Darlington County with heart and honor. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will not be forgotten.”

Mason is the first police officer in South Carolina shot and killed in the line of duty in more than three years.

