NEW YORK (AP) — Police lined the streets of New York City to pay their respects to fellow officer Didarul…

NEW YORK (AP) — Police lined the streets of New York City to pay their respects to fellow officer Didarul Islam, who was among the four victims of a gunman’s rampage Monday at a Manhattan office tower.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.