A look at the status of US executions in 2025

Twenty-five men have died by court-ordered execution so far this year in the U.S., and nine other people are scheduled to be put to death in six states during the remainder of 2025.

Michael B. Bell is scheduled to be executed in Florida on Tuesday. Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Utah have also scheduled executions for later this year.

The most recent executions took place in Mississippi and Florida. Executions also have been carried out this year in Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Twenty-five executions were also carried out last year and in 2018. Those are the highest totals since there were 28 in 2015.

Here’s a look at recent executions and those scheduled for the rest of the year, by state:

Florida

Bell, 54, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for fatally shooting a man and woman outside a Jacksonville bar as part of an attempted revenge killing. Bell was convicted in 1995 and sentenced to death for the murders of Jimmy West and Tamecka Smith.

Edward J. Zakrzewski is scheduled to be put to death on July 31 for killing his wife and two young children in 1994 after she sought a divorce.

He eventually turned himself into law enforcement after the case was profiled on the television show “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Tennessee

Byron Black, 69, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Aug. 5. Black was convicted in 1989 of three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Angela Clay, and her two daughters in Nashville.

Black’s lawyers have asked a judge to require the Tennessee Department of Correction to deactivate an implanted defibrillation device similar to a pacemaker in the moments before his execution. A ruling in their favor could delay the execution until the state finds someone willing to do the deactivation.

Meanwhile, they are asking the state Supreme Court level to order a lower court to consider their claim that Black is incompetent to be executed.

Harold Nichols, 64, is also scheduled to die by lethal injection on Dec. 11. Nichols was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County.

Alabama

David Lee Roberts, 59, is scheduled to be put to death with nitrogen gas on Aug. 21.

Roberts was convicted of killing Annetra Jones in 1992 while he was a houseguest at Jones’ boyfriend’s home in Marion County. Prosecutors said Roberts packed his belongings, stole money and shot Jones three times in the head with a .22 caliber rifle while she slept on the couch. Roberts poured gasoline or another flammable liquid on Jones’ body and the floor, setting fire to the home to hide evidence.

If carried out, it would be the nation’s seventh execution by nitrogen gas, a method Alabama began using last year as an alternative to lethal injection. The method involves supplying nitrogen gas via a respirator mask to an inmate, causing the person to lose consciousness and die from a lack of oxygen.

Geoffrey T. West, 49, is scheduled to die by nitrogen gas on Sept. 25 for the killing of convenience store clerk Margaret Parrish Berry during a 1997 robbery in Attalla.

Utah

Ralph Leroy Menzies, 67, is scheduled to die by firing squad on Sept. 5. He would become only the sixth U.S. prisoner executed by firing squad since 1977.

Menzies, who has dementia, has been on death row for 37 years for abducting and killing Utah mother of three Maurine Hunsaker, 26, in 1986.

Judge Matthew Bates signed the death warrant a month after he ruled Menzies “consistently and rationally” understands why he is facing execution despite recent cognitive decline. Attorneys for Menzies have petitioned the court for a reassessment, but Bates said the pending appeal was not a basis to stop him from setting a date.

Bates has scheduled a July 23 hearing to evaluate a new competency petition for Menzies.

Texas

Blaine Milam, 35, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Sept. 25. Milam was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter during what the couple had said was part of an “exorcism” in Rusk County in East Texas in December 2008.

Milam’s girlfriend, Jesseca Carson, was also convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Missouri

Lance C. Shockley is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 14, according to the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

Shockley was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Dewayne Graham outside his home in Carter County in March 2005.

Testimony at the trial indicated Graham was killed because he was investigating Shockley for involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ohio

Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine postponed five executions scheduled for 2025. All five have been delayed until 2028.

In postponing the executions, DeWine has cited the state’s inability to secure the drugs used in lethal injections due to pharmaceutical suppliers’ unwillingness.

DeWine has said that he does not anticipate any further executions will happen during his term, which runs through 2026.

