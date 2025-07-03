Millions of HydroTech hoses recalled after hundreds burst, leaving at least 29 people injured

NEW YORK (AP) — About 3.6 million hoses are under recall across the U.S. because hundreds have burst while being…

NEW YORK (AP) — About 3.6 million hoses are under recall across the U.S. because hundreds have burst while being used, resulting in at least 29 injuries, including reports of temporarily impaired hearing.

The recall covers a range of HydroTech-branded, 5/8-inch “Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses” that were sold at major retailers — including, Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and Target — for garden, lawn care, car washing and other uses between January 2021 and April 2025.

The company said the hoses can burst if the interior, plastic strain relief “breaks or becomes fully unthreaded.”

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled hoses pose potential impact and hearing hazards because they can burst unexpectedly. Winston Products, which imported the hoses, has received at least 222 bursting reports to date — resulting in 29 injuries, “including one bone bruise, two sprains and five reports of temporarily impaired hearing from the sound of the hose bursting,” the CPSC notes.

Consumers in possession of the recalled hoses are urged to stop using them immediately. If the hoses were purchased at Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Home Depot or Walmart, Thursday’s recall notice adds, consumers can bring them into those stores to return the product for a full refund. Other impacted shoppers should contact Winston Products to initiate a claim online.

The hoses under recall were sold in various lengths and colors, but can be identified by date code markings and product names listed in Thursday’s notice. The recall only covers “HydroTech 5/8-inch Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses” made on or before August 31, 2024.

