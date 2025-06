Tear gas was fired at protesters in Los Angeles when some demonstrators moved close to National Guard troops and police…

Tear gas was fired at protesters in Los Angeles when some demonstrators moved close to National Guard troops and police and shouted insults at them. President Donald Trump deployed the Guard after protests erupted when federal immigration authorities arrested dozens of people across the city.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.