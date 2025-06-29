Tropical Storms Barry and Flossie form off Mexico’s southeast and southwest coasts

Tropical Storm Barry formed Sunday near Mexico's southeast coast and is expected to drench the region for several days.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

The storm’s center was located about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east-northeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the southeast coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

The storm is expected to make landfall on Sunday night. Rapid weakening is expected after the system moves inland.

Forecasters said that the storm could dump three to six inches (eight to 15 centimeters) of rain with an isolated maximum total of 10 inches (25 centimeters) across Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Tamaulipas through Monday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie formed off Mexico’s southwest coast. It was located about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south of Acapulco and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

A tropical storm watch was in effected for Mexico’s southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Flossie is expected to become a hurricane late Monday or Tuesday, but remains in open waters just west of Mexico.

Forecasters said the storm could dump three to six inches (eight to 15 centimeters) of rain with an isolated maximum total of 10 inches (25 centimeters) across parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through early next week.

