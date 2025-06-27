Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

June 20-26, 2025 Chileans got dressed up for a Gay Pride parade, cricket players from Australia and West Indies faced…

June 20-26, 2025

Chileans got dressed up for a Gay Pride parade, cricket players from Australia and West Indies faced off on the Caribbean island of Barbados and Indigenous people in Bolivia and Ecuador marked the Southern Hemisphere’s winter solstice.

Colombians who pick up trash to sell as recycled material blanketed Bogota’s main plaza with plastic bottles to protest decreasing income and tougher conditions for scavengers, and Venezuelans carried Iranian flags at a demonstration organized by the government against Israel’s war on Iran. Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse and received a 2-year suspended sentence.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch based in Mexico City.

