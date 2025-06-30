Monday could be a pivotal day for Senate Republicans, who are racing to meet President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July…

Meanwhile, Trump says he is not planning to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9, when the negotiating period he set would expire.

Here’s the latest:

Trump administration finds Harvard failed to protect Jewish students

Harvard University failed to protect Jewish students from harassment, the Trump administration concluded after an investigation, threatening to cut all federal funding from the Ivy League school if it fails to take action.

A federal task force sent a letter to Harvard on Monday finding the university violated civil rights laws requiring colleges to protect students from discrimination based on race or national origin.

It says investigators found Harvard was at times a “willful participant in anti-Semitic harassment of Jewish students, faculty, and staff” and that campus leaders allowed antisemitism to fester on the campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Senate has launched its first vote of the day, and it’s wonky

It’s a challenge to the Republicans’ budgeting method for the big bill that Democrats decry as “magic math” and are trying to strike from the process.

GOP senators have argued that Trump’s 2017 tax cuts are considered “current policy” and extending them indefinitely shouldn’t be counted in the total cost of the package.

Democrats argue that the Trump tax breaks, which are set to expire if Congress fails to act this year, are piling onto the national deficit. The actual vote is in the weeds — a motion to appeal the ruling of the chair that allows the budgeting method to move ahead.

Senate Majority Leader Thune says “it’s time to vote” on Trump’s big bill

Sen. John Thune says “it’s time to vote” on the massive tax and spending cuts package that has been moving through the Senate for several weeks and that Trump wants on his desk by July 4.

Thune pushed back on Democratic arguments that it would hurt working people, noting that Congress passed new work requirements for welfare recipients under President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

The GOP bill includes new work requirements for Medicaid and Food stamp recipients, among other cuts to those programs.

“This is good for the American people,” Thune said.

Senate opens with long day ahead as Republicans try to pass Trump’s big bill

The Senate is beginning an all-day session of amendment votes ahead of an expected final vote on Trump’s big bill of spending cuts and tax cuts. The session could last into the night.

Democrats are expected to offer amendments to strike tax breaks for the wealthy and and cuts to the Medicaid program, among many others.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in opening remarks that he will start with an amendment that would block any provisions that increase costs for working families or small businesses “to pay for tax cuts for billionaires.”

“The American people will not forget what Republicans do in this chamber today,” Schumer said.

Senate Republicans in sprint on Trump’s big bill after weekend of setbacks

The Senate will try to sprint ahead on President Donald Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts after a weekend of setbacks.

An all-night session to consider an endless stream of proposed amendments, called a vote-a-rama, was abruptly postponed.

It’s now scheduled to launch when the Senate gavels open Monday. With Democrats united against the Republican president’s legislation, the voting could take all day.

The day ahead could be pivotal for Republicans, who are racing to meet Trump’s Fourth of July deadline to pass the bill. The House is being called back to session for votes as soon as Wednesday, if the Senate can pass the bill.

Trump suggests no extension on tariff pause

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, Trump reiterated his desire to send “a very fair letter” to each country letting them know what their tariff rates will be.

The president said “I don’t think I’ll need to” extend the pause on higher tariffs, which are supposed to take effect on July 9.

He mused about what one of his letters could say. “Dear Mr. Japan, here’s the story, you’re going to pay a 25% tariff on your cars,” he said.

Congo’s top diplomat tells AP she trusts US to uphold its part of peace deal

Congo’s foreign minister dismisses skepticism about the Trump administration’s mediation role in a peace deal for her mineral-rich country, telling the Associated Press she is confident the U.S. will uphold its part of the deal.

Therese Kayikwamba Wagner spoke to the AP after signing a deal with her Rwanda counterpart to end decades of bloody fighting in eastern Congo. The Trump administration agreed to use its influence to honor the press both countries to honor the deal. In return, the U.S. hopes for improved American access to east Congo’s critical minerals.

Some Congolese are skeptical. They fear the U.S. will take the minerals without helping calm a conflict that has killed 6 million.

The United States “has been a reliable partner on many other issues that we have dealt with,” Wagner told the AP.

“So there is no doubt in this moment … when it comes to the credibility of the U.S as a partner, be it for a peace process where we have signed a very important agreement today or for investment from the U.S.,” she said.

