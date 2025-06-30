Serbian police remove barricades in Belgrade and make new arrests as protesters block roads

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police on Monday removed street barricades in the capital Belgrade that are part of persistent…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police on Monday removed street barricades in the capital Belgrade that are part of persistent dissent against the government of populist President Aleksandar Vucic.

Protesters are demanding the release of dozens of university students and others arrested after a massive weekend rally, accused of attacking the police or plotting to overthrow the government.

Police dismantled metal fences and moved garbage containers blocking traffic in Belgrade’s Zemun district, while several dozen protesters raised their hands in the air and chanted anti-government slogans. Police also intervened separately in a downtown area.

Protesters later changed tactics and continuously walked over a pedestrian crossing, thus blocking traffic again.

The protests and blockades began after a train station canopy collapsed in November, killing 16 people. Many in Serbia blamed the tragedy on corruption-fueled negligence in state infrastructure projects.

Thousands of demonstrators halted traffic at various locations in Belgrade and elsewhere throughout the country on Sunday evening, including a key bridge over the Sava River in the capital. Police removed those blockades early on Monday.

Police said in a statement that a number of people were detained but did not specify how many. Video posted on social media showed police vehicles driving at high speed through a blockade in one Belgrade street and people fleeing in panic.

Vucic praised police action in a statement during a visit to Spain, saying, “Citizens should not worry, the state is strong enough to secure law and order.”

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people demanded a snap parliamentary election at a student-led rally they hope will oust Vucic’s right-wing government. Groups of protesters clashed with police after the official part of the rally ended. Dozens were later detained.

Vucic has refused to call the election, which is scheduled to be held in 2027. University students and professors are a key force behind nearly eight months of almost daily protests and Vucic has accused them of “terror” and attempts to destroy the country.

Riot police used batons, pepper spray and shields to charge at demonstrators who threw rocks and other objects at police cordons. Nearly 40 people face criminal charges over the clashes, police said.

Authorities detained at least eight university students for alleged acts against the constitutional order and national security, accusing them of planning attacks on state institutions.

Critics say Vucic has become increasingly authoritarian since coming to power over a decade ago, stifling democratic freedoms while allowing corruption and organized crime to flourish, which he has denied.

Serbia is formally seeking entry to the European Union, but Vucic’s government has nourished relations with Russia and China.

