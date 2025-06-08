Select list of winners at the 2025 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, with the most recently announced awards first.
Musical
“Maybe Happy Ending”
Actress in a leading role in a musical
Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”
Actor in a leading role in a musical
Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”
Musical revival
“Sunset Blvd.”
Actor in a leading role in a play
Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”
Direction of a musical
Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”
Direction of a play
Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”
Play revival
“Eureka Day”
Play
“Purpose”
Actress in a featured role in a musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”
Actress in a featured role in a play
Kara Young, “Purpose”
Actor in a featured role in a musical
Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”
Actor in a featured role in a play
Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”
Actress in a leading role in a play
Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
Original score
“Maybe Happy Ending” (music: Will Aronson, lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park)
Costume design of a musical
Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”
Costume design of a play
Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
Choreography
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”
Book of a musical
Will Aronson and Hue Park, “Maybe Happy Ending”
