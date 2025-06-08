Select list of winners at the 2025 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, with the most recently announced awards first.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, with the most recently announced awards first.

Musical

“Maybe Happy Ending”

Actress in a leading role in a musical

Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”

Actor in a leading role in a musical

Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Musical revival

“Sunset Blvd.”

Actor in a leading role in a play

Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Direction of a musical

Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Direction of a play

Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”

Play revival

“Eureka Day”

Play

“Purpose”

Actress in a featured role in a musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Actress in a featured role in a play

Kara Young, “Purpose”

Actor in a featured role in a musical

Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Actor in a featured role in a play

Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Actress in a leading role in a play

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Original score

“Maybe Happy Ending” (music: Will Aronson, lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park)

Costume design of a musical

Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”

Costume design of a play

Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Choreography

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Book of a musical

Will Aronson and Hue Park, “Maybe Happy Ending”

