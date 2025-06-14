Satellite photos reveal damage to Iranian missile bases and nuclear facilities after Israeli strikes

Satellite images analyzed Saturday by The Associated Press revealed some of the damage sustained by Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal and…

Satellite images analyzed Saturday by The Associated Press revealed some of the damage sustained by Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal and nuclear facilities in the blistering Israeli attack on the country.

Images from Planet Labs PBC taken Friday showed damage at two missile bases, one in Kermanshah and one in Tabriz, both in western Iran.

At Kermanshah, where the base is up against a mountainside, burns could be seen across a wide area after the attack. In Tabriz, images showed damage at multiple sites on the base.

At the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, southwest of Tehran, the images show multiple buildings either damaged or destroyed, including structures experts say supply power to the facility. The Natanz images were taken on Friday and Saturday by Maxar Technologies.

Natanz’s enrichment plant — where Iran enriched uranium to 60% purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90% — was also destroyed.

All the Natanz facilities damaged in the strikes are above ground and it doesn’t appear from the images that underground enrichment halls had any apparent damage.

Iran has not acknowledged the damage, though it reported on Israeli strikes in the area.

