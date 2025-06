NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecution rests in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial after more than six weeks of testimony…

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecution rests in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial after more than six weeks of testimony from 34 witnesses.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.