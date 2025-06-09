2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas Strip near Bellagio fountains, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people were shot and killed late Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip, not far from…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people were shot and killed late Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip, not far from the landmark Bellagio fountains, in what authorities said was being investigated as an “isolated incident” between people who knew each other.

The suspected shooter surrendered Monday at a police station in the nearby city of Henderson, Las Vegas police said. They identified him as 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz and said he is expected to be charged with two counts of murder with a deadly weapon.

The case and details for a possible attorney for Ruiz were not available Monday morning in online court records, and the Clark County Public Defender’s Office said it wasn’t immediately clear if he had been appointed a public defender.

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters in a briefing that the suspect and victims had been feuding on social media.

Officers on patrol heard gunfire and then found two people lying on the sidewalk, Walsh said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t immediately identify the victims.

The shooting happened on one of the busiest stretches of the Strip. The dancing Bellagio fountains, which soar up to 460 feet (140 meters) into the air, play every 15 minutes on the weekends between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.