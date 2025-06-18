Photos show efforts to evacuate foreigners from the Israel-Iran conflict

The Iran-Israel conflict has shuttered airspace across the Middle East as the two bitter enemies launch attacks and reprisals at…

The Iran-Israel conflict has shuttered airspace across the Middle East as the two bitter enemies launch attacks and reprisals at one another. The worsening security situation has seen foreigners scramble to evacuate. But it’s a tough task with so much travel disruption in the region. Some governments are using Iran’s land borders to help their nationals get out.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

