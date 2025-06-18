Live Radio
Photos show efforts to evacuate foreigners from the Israel-Iran conflict

The Associated Press

June 18, 2025, 7:52 AM

The Iran-Israel conflict has shuttered airspace across the Middle East as the two bitter enemies launch attacks and reprisals at one another. The worsening security situation has seen foreigners scramble to evacuate. But it’s a tough task with so much travel disruption in the region. Some governments are using Iran’s land borders to help their nationals get out.

