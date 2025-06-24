Photos of the aftermath of Iranian missile strikes in Israel

Israeli soldiers and rescue teams searched for survivors in the rubble of residential buildings damaged by Iranian airstrikes. Others took shelter in an underground parking garage and metro station as a precaution against possible strikes. The final barrage of airstrikes early Tuesday came as Israel and Iran accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to end their 12-day war.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.