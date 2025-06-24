Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos of the aftermath…

Photos of the aftermath of Iranian missile strikes in Israel

The Associated Press

June 24, 2025, 3:27 AM

Israeli soldiers and rescue teams searched for survivors in the rubble of residential buildings damaged by Iranian airstrikes. Others took shelter in an underground parking garage and metro station as a precaution against possible strikes. The final barrage of airstrikes early Tuesday came as Israel and Iran accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to end their 12-day war.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up