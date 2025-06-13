Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos of preparations for…

Photos of preparations for military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army

The Associated Press

June 13, 2025, 4:47 PM

Troops get military assets into place and security fencing goes up around the National Mall where a large image of President Donald Trump drapes a federal building in preparation for Saturday’s military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that coincides with Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up