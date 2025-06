Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fire to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv as others explode and traces fly over…

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fire to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv as others explode and traces fly over Jerusalem during a missile attack by Iran in retaliation for deadly Israeli attacks on nuclear sites and military leaders.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.