Photos of Karen Read’s dramatic courtroom moment after acquittal on murder charge

The Associated Press

June 18, 2025, 5:46 PM

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Karen Read was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. The jury convicted her of a lesser charge of drunken driving, however.

Supporters erupted in cheers outside the courthouse as the verdict was read. Read, leaving with her attorneys and family, said: “No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have.”

