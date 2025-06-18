Photos of Karen Read’s dramatic courtroom moment after acquittal on murder charge

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Karen Read was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2022 death of…

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Karen Read was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. The jury convicted her of a lesser charge of drunken driving, however.

Supporters erupted in cheers outside the courthouse as the verdict was read. Read, leaving with her attorneys and family, said: “No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have.”

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.