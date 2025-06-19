Live Radio
Photos of Juneteenth celebrations commemorating end to slavery

The Associated Press

June 19, 2025, 11:20 PM

Juneteenth celebrations took place across the U.S., commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Texas learned of their freedom. While long honored by Black Americans, the holiday has gained broader recognition since becoming a federal holiday in 2021 under President Joe Biden, who attended an event in Galveston, Texas, where Juneteenth began.

