Photos of immigration protests spreading across US as Trump mobilizes National Guard

Protests that sprang up in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement raids have spread across the country.

The Trump administration said it would continue the raids and deportations despite the protests.

More demonstrations are planned throughout the U.S. on Saturday to coincide with Trump’s planned military parade in Washington.

