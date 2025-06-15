Photos of escalating Israel-Iran conflict as attacks enter third day

Iran and Israel exchanged missile attacks for a third consecutive day following a major Israeli offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear and…

Iran and Israel exchanged missile attacks for a third consecutive day following a major Israeli offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities.

In Israel, at least 10 people were killed in Iranian strikes overnight and into Sunday, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service, bringing the country’s total death toll to 13. The country’s main international airport and airspace remained closed for a third day.

Israeli strikes in Iran have killed at least 406 people and wounded another 654, a human rights group said Sunday. The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said its figures covered the entirety of Iran.

Israel has said hundreds of airstrikes against Iran in the first two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran’s nuclear program, in addition to several top generals.

