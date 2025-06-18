Live Radio
Photos of downtown Los Angeles after mayor lifts curfew imposed during protests

The Associated Press

June 18, 2025, 3:22 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Downtown Los Angeles businesses are hoping customers will return after Mayor Karen Bass lifted a curfew she had imposed last week to prevent vandalism and break-ins during nighttime protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The curfew set in place June 10 provided “successful crime prevention and suppression efforts” and protected stores, restaurants, businesses and residents, the Democratic mayor said Tuesday. It covered a relatively tiny slice of the sprawling city.



This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

