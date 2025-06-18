Live Radio
Photos of candlelight vigil honoring slain Minnesota lawmaker and her husband

The Associated Press

June 18, 2025, 11:58 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds gathered outside Minnesota’s Capitol for a candlelight vigil honoring former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were fatally shot at their home. Governor Tim Walz, visibly moved, comforted mourners as the couple’s son, Colin, placed a photo of his parents at a growing memorial filled with flowers, flags and heartfelt messages.

