Photos of anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ demonstrations across the US

Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump. The “No Kings” rallies were…

Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump.

The “No Kings” rallies were organized in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, including cities, towns, and community spaces.

These protests followed recent unrest over federal immigration raids and Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where tensions escalated with protesters blocking a freeway and setting vehicles on fire.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.