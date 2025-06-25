Photos of Americans seeking relief from record-breaking heat wave

The sprawling June heat wave that has gripped much of the U.S. has people looking for relief in public fountains,…

The sprawling June heat wave that has gripped much of the U.S. has people looking for relief in public fountains, inflatable pools, lakes and even the spray from a firetruck.

A powerful heat dome over the Eastern U.S. pushed temperatures into triple digits, breaking records and creating dangerous conditions.

Cities like New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Boston hit 100 Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) for the first time in years.

