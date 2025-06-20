Photos of a tense week as Iranian missiles bypass air defenses in retaliatory strikes on Israel

Last Friday, Iran began firing missiles at Israel in retaliation for a barrage of strikes inside its territory that targeted…

Last Friday, Iran began firing missiles at Israel in retaliation for a barrage of strikes inside its territory that targeted military and nuclear sites and killed top officials and scientists.

Iranian attacks have intensified in their frequency and reach since then, despite Israel having one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world.

Iranian projectiles have been intercepted but some have hit Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and residential buildings.

While Israel maintains air superiority over its enemy and possesses the capacity to strike targets deep inside Iran, the ongoing attacks suggest that missile threats to population centers remain a serious and unresolved challenge.

Israel has long relied on its multilayered missile defense system to protect communities around the country against rocket barrages from militants in Gaza or Lebanon. Since the wars in the Middle East erupted following Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that list has grown to include fire from rebels in Yemen and Iran.

This gallery offers a visual account of a tense and unpredictable week in Israel, one marked by continued Iranian and Israeli strikes and questions about the limits of modern air defense.

