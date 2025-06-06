North Carolina judge revokes bond for house party shooting suspect

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge ordered Thursday that a defendant accused in last weekend’s shootings at a…

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge ordered Thursday that a defendant accused in last weekend’s shootings at a house party that left one person dead and 11 others injured stay in jail while awaiting trial on other matters.

The decision came the day after another judge had set a $200,000 bond for Garon Nathaniel Killian, 20, of Lenoir, who is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder related to the shootings. Prosecutors on Wednesday had asked that no bond be allowed.

Killian had not posted the amount to be released. On Thursday, when Killian had a court date for charges involving a different altercation in April, District Court Judge Scott Conrad revoked a combined $100,000 bond that had been set previously for Killian for the April matters, according to the Catawba County Clerk of Court’s office and court documents.

Investigators of the shootings that happened early Sunday believe at least 80 shots were fired in a crime scene that spanned several properties along a road in the usually quiet residential neighborhood. FBI agents spent this week at the scene examining bullet trajectories.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has said that beyond Killian five other people have been arrested and charged with crimes in connection with the party or shootings, and that authorities were seeking on Thursday two other men also wanted on attempted first-degree murder.

Giving Killian on Wednesday the chance to post bond had angered local law enforcement leaders. Hickory city police announced previously that Killian and another young man had been charged with many counts — including attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill — for an April 6 altercation in a parking lot that led to shots being fired into a crowd. No one was injured.

Catawba Sheriff Don Brown said on Wednesday at a media briefing that while Killian was freed by posting bond several days later he “should have never went back on the street,” and called the situation “frustrating” and “infuriating.”

Shawn Patrick Hood, 58, of Lenoir, was killed in last weekend’s gunfire. He was the oldest of the victims, who ranged in age from as young as 16, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that Zachary Micheal Bates, 22, of Morganton, and Ke’andre O’neal Mack, 19, of Hickory, were among those arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. The Clerk of Court’s Office said late Thursday that it didn’t immediately have information about Bates, such as an attorney. Mack’s arrest was announced after the regular closing of the clerk’s office, where an after-hours message couldn’t be left.

Two of the other three people arrested so far were charged with three counts of helping someone under age 21 by allowing the possession of alcoholic beverages. The charges are related to the planning and promotion of the house party, the sheriff’s office said.

There were many juvenile or underage attendees at the party, the state Division of Alcohol Law Enforcement said Wednesday. The other person arrested was charged with being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder after the fact, the sheriff’s office said.

___

This story has been corrected to say that District Court Judge Scott Conrad revoked a combined $100,000 bond previously allowed for Garon Nathaniel Killian in different matters that began in April, according to the Catawba County Clerk of Court’s office and court documents.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.