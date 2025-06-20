North Carolina Green Party retains official status despite failing vote thresholds

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Green Party will remain an official party in North Carolina, able to field candidates statewide…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Green Party will remain an official party in North Carolina, able to field candidates statewide through the 2028 elections, even though their 2024 nominees for governor and president failed to get the votes required by state law.

The Republican-led State Board of Elections voted 3-2 on Thursday to continue recognizing the North Carolina Green Party, potentially affecting close contests for president, U.S. Senate and governor or other statewide and local offices.

Without Thursday’s action, the party would have joined four other small parties who also failed to reach the vote thresholds necessary and are thus no longer recognized — the Constitution, Justice for All, No Labels and We the People parties. None of their candidates received at least 2% of the total vote for governor or president to remain an official party.

That means voters who are registered with those four parties are moved to unaffiliated status on voter rolls starting next week. Those groups also would have to collect about 14,000 signatures to regain official party status — an effort that takes time and money.

But the North Carolina Green Party petitioned the board this spring to apply another standard. State law also says a group of voters can become a political party if they “had a candidate nominated by that group on the general election ballot” in at least 35 states in the prior presidential election.

The group presented a Federal Election Commission document showing Jill Stein, the Green Party nominee, appeared on the November 2024 ballot in 38 states. In seven states, however, she was not the nominee of the party or of a Green Party affiliate, according to the commission document. For example, she was an independent candidate in three of the seven.

Democratic board member Jeff Carmon said he wasn’t convinced the standard was met because Stein failed to be nominated in 35 states by the Green Party or an affiliate.

Republican members decided otherwise. Although Stein may have been listed as the nominee for a different party or as independent, she was the national Green Party candidate, board Chairman Francis De Luca said.

The three Republican members agreed that the North Carolina Green Party could remain an official party. The two Democrats voted no. The board shifted from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority last month after a 2024 state law took appointment authority away from the governor and to the state auditor.

With Thursday’s action, there will be four recognized political parties in North Carolina — Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green. As of last week, the largest bloc of North Carolina’s 7.53 million registered voters are unaffiliated, at 2.85 million. About 4,000 voters are registered with the Green Party.

