Man with Taser and rope charged in attempted kidnapping of mayor, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been charged with an attempted kidnapping of the mayor of Memphis after he…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been charged with an attempted kidnapping of the mayor of Memphis after he went to the mayor’s house in a gated community and was later arrested with a Taser, gloves, rope and duct tape in his vehicle, according to police.

Memphis police on Wednesday announced that Trenton Abston, 25, is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespass. Mayor Paul Young, a Black Democrat, was at home with his wife and children when Abston knocked on the door Sunday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Young said could see from his doorbell camera that the man was wearing gloves and had a lumpy bulge in his hoodie pocket.

When no one answered, the man fled, but his face was captured on camera, the affidavit says.

The attempt happened just one day after the killing a prominent Minnesota Democratic lawmaker. The suspect charged is accused of impersonating a police officer and gunning down former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home outside Minneapolis.

Online court records reviewed Friday do not show if he has hired a lawyer. Abston, who is Black, is scheduled to appear in court Monday to tell a judge if he has been able to hire an attorney.

Abston told police investigators that he waited until Sunday evening to approach Young at his home about crime in the city, saying he was angry at the mayor and armed with a Taser when he went to the home, the affidavit says.

Police found in their investigation that Abston’s vehicle was seen on video footage multiple times in the immediate area of Young’s home between May and June, the affidavit says. The subdivision has a large exterior wall, a gate, a guard house, security and video surveillance, the affidavit says.

Security footage shows that Abston scaled a wall and went directly to Young’s residence, authorities said. On Tuesday, police used law enforcement databases to identify Abston as a person of interest in the case. They confirmed his identity by showing his work manager a photo from the night of the incident, and then detained Abston at his workplace on Wednesday, the affidavit says.

“Abston took substantial steps toward the commission of a kidnapping,” the affidavit said.

Young said the man jumped a wall leading into the subdivision where his family lives. He said the man “walked straight to our home, knocking on the door with gloves on, a full pocket, and a nervous demeanor.”

Young challenged people in his city to “change how we talk to and about each other,” saying, “disagreement must never lead to violence.”

“In today’s climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful,” Young wrote on social media on Wednesday. “The link between angry online rhetoric and real-life violence is becoming undeniable.”

___

Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.