Latin America and Caribbean week in pictures

June 13-19, 2025 A federal court granted a request by former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to serve a…

June 13-19, 2025

A federal court granted a request by former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to serve a six-year prison sentence for corruption at her home in Buenos Aires.

Hurricane Erick came ashore down southern Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday morning as a Category 3 major hurricane, but it landed in a sparsely populated area between resorts Acapulco and Puerto Escondido.

Bolivia celebrated its largest Andean religious festival, the day of the Great Power, the carnival dedicated to a 17th-century painting of Jesus Christ.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Dolores Ochoa, based in Quito, Ecuador.

