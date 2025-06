LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lalo Schifrin, the composer behind the iconic ‘Mission: Impossible’ theme and many more film and TV…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lalo Schifrin, the composer behind the iconic ‘Mission: Impossible’ theme and many more film and TV scores, dies at 93.

