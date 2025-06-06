Jurors have convicted a Minnesota man of killing 5 young woman in a 2023 vehicle crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A state court jury convicted a Minneapolis-area man Friday of third-degree murder and vehicular homicide in the…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A state court jury convicted a Minneapolis-area man Friday of third-degree murder and vehicular homicide in the deaths of five young women in a crash that authorities said was caused by him speeding, running a red light and slamming into their car.

Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated two days before reaching their verdict in the case of Derrick John Thompson, 29, of Brooklyn Park, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported. In November, a federal court jury convicted Thompson on drug and firearms charges because investigators found a handgun, ammunition and illegal drugs in his vehicle after the June 2023 crash, and he is awaiting sentencing in that case.

He was convicted Friday of 15 charges and his sentencing is set for July 24. Third-degree murder is unintentionally causing a death through “eminently dangerous” actions and with “a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”

“His choices that day scarred many lives and affected an entire community,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty told reporters following the verdict, according to KARE-TV.

The Minneapolis crash victims — Salma Abdikadir, Siham Adam, Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade and Sagal Hersi — were between 17 and 20 years old, on their way home from preparations for a friend’s wedding. Their deaths sparked sorrow and outage among Minnesota’s sizeable Somali American population.

Prosecutors have said Thompson was driving a black Cadillac Escalade on a Minnesota freeway at 95 mph (153 kph) in a 55 mph- (89 kph-) speed zone and abruptly cut across four lanes of traffic to exit the freeway, flying by a state highway patrol trooper.

Thompson’s defense attorney, Tyler Bliss, raised questions about whether Thompson’s brother might have played a role in the crash that authorities did not investigate. The brother was not charged and testified that he didn’t drive the SUV the night of the crash and Thompson was the last person he saw behind the wheel.

Bliss called that testimony “self-serving.”

Thompson previously served part of an eight-year prison sentence in California in connection with a 2018 hit-and-run accident that severely injured a woman in the Santa Barbara area. He was released from prison there months before the crash in Minneapolis.

Court records show that Thompson is the son of a former Democratic state representative from St. Paul who was sharply critical of police during his one term in office.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.