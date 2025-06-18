Josh Weil announces 2026 Senate run to challenge Ashley Moody in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Josh Weil, who raised millions of dollars for an unsuccessful U.S. House campaign in Florida,…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Josh Weil, who raised millions of dollars for an unsuccessful U.S. House campaign in Florida, said Wednesday that he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

If he were to become the Democratic nominee, Weil would challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody. She is a former state attorney general who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the seat vacated when Marco Rubio was named secretary of state.

Weil said in a news release that he’s running to make the state more affordable, especially for working people and the elderly. He also pledged to safeguard Social Security, health care and education.

“I’m running because Floridians are suffering,” Weil said. “People can’t afford to live here anymore. Rent, health care, gas, home insurance — everything is more expensive than ever and politicians are making it worse.”

The Moody campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. She has been collecting endorsements from prominent Republicans, dozens of sheriffs and others.

Weil, a public school teacher and administrator in the Orlando area, gained national attention when he raised about $15 million from small donors — according to his news release — for a U.S. House special election against Republican Randy Fine, who raised far less but nevertheless won the 6th District seat in April.

Whoever wins the 2026 Senate race will finish the final two years of Rubio’s term, then could run for reelection in 2028. It’s unclear yet who else might enter the race.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate because Floridians deserve more than survival. They deserve a fighter who won’t sell out, won’t back down and will fight for the future their hard work has earned,” Weil said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.