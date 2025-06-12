JetBlue flight from Chicago rolls off runway and into grass in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A JetBlue flight landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport rolled off the runway and into the grass…

BOSTON (AP) — A JetBlue flight landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport rolled off the runway and into the grass on Thursday, an airport spokesperson said.

No one on JetBlue flight 312 was injured, but the runway remained closed Thursday afternoon and a ground stop on all flights was in effect. Meanwhile, crews assessed the aircraft and passengers were bussed to the terminal, said Samantha Decker, with Massachusetts Port Authority, in an email.

Passengers could be seen descending from the plane using stairs provided by emergency vehicles surrounded by dozens of emergency crews, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.

The Airbus 220 was coming from Chicago.

“JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago to Boston veered off the runway and onto the grass after landing,” JetBlue said in an email. “We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, a spokesperson said in an email.

No further details have been provided about what caused the plane to veer off the runway.

Thursday’s incident came as FAA officials have acknowledged they weren’t doing enough to ensure air safety. Recent polling by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that fewer Americans report feeling safe about flying this year.

Additionally, an Air India passenger plane bound for London crashed into a medical college in Ahmedabad after takeoff Thursday, killing at least 240 people in one of India’s worst airline disasters in decades, officials said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.